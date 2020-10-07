      Weather Alert

Cassie Randolph Files Police Report Against Former Boyfriend Colton Underwood For Tracking Her

Oct 7, 2020 @ 8:11am

It continues to be nasty in the breakup of Cassie Randolph and former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood!  She filed a police report against Colton nearly one month after obtaining a restraining order against him.

Randolph went to cops in Los Angeles and claimed that the former “Bachelor” planted a tracking device in her car after their breakup in April. She had requested a restraining order in September against Underwood whom she met on season 23 of “The Bachelor”.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Cassie Randolph Colton Underwood Police report The Bachelor tracking device
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE