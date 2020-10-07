Cassie Randolph Files Police Report Against Former Boyfriend Colton Underwood For Tracking Her
It continues to be nasty in the breakup of Cassie Randolph and former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood! She filed a police report against Colton nearly one month after obtaining a restraining order against him.
Randolph went to cops in Los Angeles and claimed that the former “Bachelor” planted a tracking device in her car after their breakup in April. She had requested a restraining order in September against Underwood whom she met on season 23 of “The Bachelor”.
