Cassette Sales Have More Than Doubled in 2020 Thanks to Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez
vintage cassette tape
Yes you read that correctly because 2020 is, well, just being 2020. Cassette sales have more than double this year thanks to artists like Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and 5 Seconds of Summer being the top selling cassettes of the year!
Cassette tape sales have risen over 103 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the 2019 amount according to the Official Charts Company.
Over 65,000 cassettes were sold in the first three months of 2020 and it’s being projected that over 100,000 cassettes will be sold this year which hasn’t been reached since 2013.
Physical sales, including vinyl, are the highest they’ve been in the past three months, last week sales reached 19.1 percent.