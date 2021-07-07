Carson Daly Officiated Blake And Gwen’s Wedding

Carson Daly says he was “honored” to have the gig of officiating the wedding of his friends Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. It makes perfect sense since they met on “The Voice”! He talked about it on the Today show saying it was “very, very special”…video of the entire segment below:
“It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives. The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen,” “The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was [as] country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”
Vera Wang revealed the personal details of her two gowns she designed for the day. For the ceremony, “The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo (her kids) flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil.” She wore a shorter dress for the reception on which hand sewn love birds represented the newly married couple with three smaller love birds represented Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.
As for Blake, he wrote an emotional song for the day that Carson hopes he’ll release to the public. “Hopefully he’ll record it,” Daly said in a statement. “It’ll put everybody in the wedding at that moment if he records that song.”
