Carrie Underwood Reveals Three Miscarriages Before Baby #2

Carrie Underwood is expecting baby No. 2. But she’s now telling fans that getting there hasn’t been easy: She suffered three miscarriages in 2017 and 2018.

She gave an emotional interview to CBS Sunday morning, saying “I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby,” she told CBS Sunday Morning. “We got pregnant early 2017, and it didn’t work out.” Underwood then went on to lose a second pregnancy in 2017 and then a third earlier this year. “I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? … Either shut the door or let me have a kid.’ And for the first time, I feel like I actually told God how I felt.”

She has a 3-year-old son, Isaiah, with her husband and announced in August they’re expecting again.