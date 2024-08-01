99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Carrie Underwood Is Coming Back To “American Idol” As A Judge

August 1, 2024 9:51AM EDT
It’s coming full circle for Carrie Underwood as she is replacing Katy Perry as the newest judge!  This had to happen at some point right??? She’s one of the show’s biggest success stories, so it’s only fitting she return 20 years after it made her a star!

Since winning the show in 2005, she’s gone on to sell 85 million records and generate 28 #1 singles!!! Underwood also has 8 Grammys on her shelf, 17 American Music Awards, 10 People’s Choice Awards, and 7 CMAs.

The next season of “American Idol” launches next spring!

 

 

