Indio, CA – April 30: Guns n Roses lead singer Axl Rose makes a surprise appearance with Saturdays headliner Carrie Underwood to sing a pair of the groups famous songs on the Mane Stage during the second day of the three-day Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio Saturday, April 30, 2022. It is the first Stagecoach since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It’s no secret what a Guns N’ Roses fan Carrie Underwood has been…she’s seen them in concert and has brought out Axl Rose to perform at her shows before.

He surprised the crowd during her set at Stagecoach nearly a year ago.

And it just happened again at her tour stop in L.A. SEE THE FULL PERFORMANCE HERE

MORE HERE