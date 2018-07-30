Carrie Fisher Will Be In The Next ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Lucasfilm has confirmed that Carrie Fisher will appear as Princess Leia in Star Wars: Episode IX.

How will they do that? They will use previously unused footage of her from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” . She was supposed to have a much bigger role in the trilogy’s final installment than she did in “The Last Jedi”, but they had to write her out upon her death in 2016.

The director got the support from her daughter to use the old clips. A ton of other cast members are coming back including Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Lupita Nyong’o.

The movie will be in theaters December 2019.