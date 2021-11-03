Weather Alert
All The Hits
Listen
Listen Live
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Group Therapy
Setting the Bar Stories
Spout Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Watch
Win
Christmas Wish
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Julian
Lo
PK
Sarah Jordan
Alex Angelo
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Featured
Trending
Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over Use Of Her Image In “Tiger King 2”
Nov 3, 2021 @ 6:00am
Carole Baskin does NOT want anything to do with Netflix’s sequel to ‘Tiger King’ — insisting the producers and Netflix cut out all footage of her for the second season. She just filed suit against producers and Netflix itself, asking a judge to put the kibosh on footage of her and her Big Cat Rescue in the upcoming “Tiger King 2” project.
Carole explains in her lawsuit that all this footage is just unused stuff that didn’t make the cut for ‘Tiger King’ … and argues that producers are simply rehashing/repackaging it to make it seem like she’s given new interviews or insight. That’s not the case at all, so says Carole … who claims she never realized she’d be portrayed as a villain in the original ‘Tiger King’ and thinks the whole series ended up undermining her true mission — protecting big cats from folks like Joe Exotic.
TAGS
carole baskin
Lawsuit
Netflix
Tiger King 2
POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: Halloweenie
Nurses Get Engaged On The Hospital Roof In Elaborate Viral Proposal
Adam Levine Clarifies His Viral Reaction To A Fan Jumping On Stage
Fans Think Selena Gomez And Chris Evans Are Dating Because Of A Reflections In A Video
Here's Everything We Know About Ed Sheeran's '=' Album (So Far)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tom Brady Gives Kid Who Beat Cancer His Hat
So Tom Brady had a pretty big game against the …
Cheesecake Factory Giving Out Free Slices Online For Halloween
The Cheesecake Factory is giving you a choice of one …
Happy Birthday, Katy Perry!
Honoring Katy Perry for over 11 years with this gem.
The House From “A Nightmare On Elm Street” Is For Sale
The house from the 1984 epic horror movie, “A Nightmare …
You Laugh You Lose: Spooky Dookie
Kelly has the lead in the series 42-41 and has …
Listen
Listen Live
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Group Therapy
Setting the Bar Stories
Spout Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Watch
Win
Christmas Wish
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Julian
Lo
PK
Sarah Jordan
Alex Angelo
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On