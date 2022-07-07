Carlos Santana Collapses On Stage Due To Heat And Dehydration

Carlos Santana is recovering after he collapsed during a performance in Clarkson, Michigan, on Tuesday night. He passed out during the show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre due to heat exhaustion and dehydration. Fans were shocked and concerned while many were rolling video on their phones. His reps say he is recovering well. “Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well,” a statement from Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis reads.
Late on Tuesday, Santana posted a Facebook message for his fans thanking them for their support and blaming a lack of water for his collapse. He also shared that he and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman, were “taking it easy” and offering “blessings and miracles to you all.”
