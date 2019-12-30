Cards Face Miss St. In Music City Bowl Tonight
LOUISVILLE, KY - SEPTEMBER 23: Dez Fitzpatrick #87 of the Louisville Cardinals celebrates with Seth Dawkins #5 of the Louisville Cardinals after he scored a touchdown against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second half at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Cards are all tuned up and ready for this years Music City Bowl in Nashville!
The bowling outing for the Cards features two programs that are simply headed in different directions right now.
Louisville has had one of the best turnarounds in recent sports history. With head coach Scott Satterfield seemingly settling in well, taking the cards from the worst record since 97 and no conference wins to 7-5 overall, 5-3 conference play in his first year, also grabbing ACC coach of the year honors.
Mississippi State had been brought to a level of actual relevance not only in the SEC, but nationally for once by former head coach Dan Mullen, who left for Florida in 2017. Since his departure, the Bulldogs have won less games each season under head coach Joe Moorehead, finding himself in the hot seat before winning this years Egg Bowl.
Each will look to run the ball most likely with both teams starting multiple QBs throughout the season. Although Micale has shown promise, owing an impressive 193.6 passer rating in 10 games as starter. Mississippi State bounced between Tommy Stevens and Garrett Shrader this season. Sharder was injured at practice though so Stevens will start this game.
Both teams are in the top-25 in rushing yards per game, headlined by Louisville’s Javian Hawkins and State’s Kylin Hill. While both running backs are top-15 in rushing, Mississippi State holds a heavy advantage in run defense. Allowing less than 150 yards on the ground per game with Louisville really struggling against the run. The Cardinals are 16th worst against the run, allowing 211 per game.
I trust that Coach Satterfield is smarter than me and had seen these numbers and prepared for the run heavy Bulldogs.