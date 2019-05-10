Cardi’s Fashion Line Makes $1M on the First Day

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Cardi B performs onstage during the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Music Group)

If you were waiting for your paycheck to pick up a few pieces from Cardi B’s new spring Fashion Nova collection you waited too long. The collection is already sold out.

As a matter of fact, the collection sold out in the first 24 hours that it was released and made a cool $1 million for the “Please Me” rapper.

Due to the success of her first collection, Fashion Nova thought they were prepared by having 5 times more inventory, but that still wasn’t enough for the demand.



Don’t feel bad if you haven’t gotten her new collection, Fashion Nova has plans to drop items from the new collection weekly. Okurrr!