Cardi B’s Reaction to Fan Throwing Something On Stage

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Cardi B performs onstage during the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

There’s been a “trend” of throwing things on stage while an artist is performing. Bebe Rexha got hit by a cell phone, someone’s mom was thrown onstage at P!nk, Ava Max, and even Drake are among those who have had stuff thrown at them on stage.

Now, we can add Cardi B to the list as a fan tossed some liquid (her drink?) at Cardi while she was on stage in Las Vegas. Cardi B retaliated by tossing her microphone back at the fan.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

Security intervened, Cardi B yelled at the fan, then the microphone was returned to her and she continued with her show.