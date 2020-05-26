      Breaking News
Cardi B’s New Tattoo Took 60 Hours To Do

May 26, 2020 @ 10:02am
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Cardi B attends the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

This is a pretty ambitious project and warning, you’ll see A LOT of Cardi B checking out the pic of her new tattoo. It starts at the top of her back and goes down to the middle of her thigh.

 

 

The detailing is pretty impressive, there’s a yellow butterfly, a blue butterfly, a hummingbird and a blue rose.

Cardi also posted a photo of her tattoo, which revealed that it also covers one of her butt cheeks and revealed it took 60 hours to complete.

 

 

Givin you the blues ….. @fashionnova swimsuit ! GO COP IT BEFORE ITS GONE !

