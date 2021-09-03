      Weather Alert

Cardi B’s Atlanta Mansion Flooded Due To Hurricane Ida

Sep 3, 2021 @ 7:07am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Offset (L) and Cardi B attend Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

Cardi B shared on social media her $5.5 million Atlanta home flooded after Hurricane Ida hit Georgia.

Cardi showed that her bathroom had been flooded with water, too, before shouting, “Oh, my God, it’s starting to sink.” In another Story, she wrote, “This storm ain’t no hoe.” Cardi and husband Offset bought the 5-bedroom, 11 bathroom mansion on Christmas Eve 2019.

 

 

