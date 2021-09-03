Cardi B’s Atlanta Mansion Flooded Due To Hurricane Ida

Cardi B shared on social media her $5.5 million Atlanta home flooded after Hurricane Ida hit Georgia.
Cardi B reveals $5.5 million Atlanta home flooded during Hurricane Ida https://t.co/QrwSCD3WAX pic.twitter.com/5Cltv5GVyx
— Page Six (@PageSix) September 3, 2021
Cardi B reveals $5.5 million Atlanta home flooded during Hurricane Ida https://t.co/QrwSCD3WAX pic.twitter.com/5Cltv5GVyx
— Page Six (@PageSix) September 3, 2021
Cardi showed that her bathroom had been flooded with water, too, before shouting, “Oh, my God, it’s starting to sink.” In another Story, she wrote, “This storm ain’t no hoe.” Cardi and husband Offset bought the 5-bedroom, 11 bathroom mansion on Christmas Eve 2019.
MORE HERE