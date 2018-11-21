Cardi B Wears Nightgown And Pink Fluffy Slippers During A Midnight Trip To CVS

Cardi B attends the TIDAL X: Brooklyn 3rd Annual Benefit Concert at The Barclays Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cardi B is all of us shopping this black Friday…

New mom Cardi B took a midnight trip to a Hollywood pharmacy clad in a slinky negligee and pink fluffy slippers, because sometimes you don’t want to get out of your PJ’s!

The rapper hit up the CVS near La Cienega Boulevard after midnight to nab a charger for her iPhone.

The 26-year-old star appeared to have come straight from bed, as she donned a slinky velvet chemise and slippers and had hair wrap which held back her locks.

Cardi, who welcomed her daughter Kulture Kiari in July, browsed the store’s makeup aisle, picking up an anti-aging cream! Kids sure do age you!