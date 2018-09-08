Cardi B Throws Shoe at Nicki Minaj and Verbally Assaults Her

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj seem to be fully engulfed in a legit beef and things came to a nasty head at the Harper’s Bazaar bash.

Cardi B has declared all out war with Nicki Minaj after the two had a rather heated interaction after both showed up at the Harper’s Bazaar’s bash. So heated in fact, that Cardi threw a shoe at Minaj and also hurled verbal insults her way. TMZ even caught a photo of what looks like a welt on Cardi’s face that allegedly came at the hands of one of Nicki’s body guards.

Here’s video of part of the interaction. I’ll warn you, Cardi wasn’t edited for television during the altercation.

Following the altercation, Cardi took to Instagram to explain to the world exactly what’s going on.

I’ve let a lot of s*** slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f*** up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f***in with them!! I let you talk big s*** about me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f***in off!! I’ve worked to hard and come too far to let anybody f*** with me success!!!! B****es talk al that s*** in they raps but in real life they p****!! This s*** really is for entertainment!!

Hrmm, you think she’s upset? You can see the unedited version of that statement HERE.

Nicki has yet to respond.

