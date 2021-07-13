      Weather Alert

Cardi B Surprised Her 3 Year Old Daughter With a $150,000 Necklace At Her Lavish Birthday Party

Jul 13, 2021 @ 6:38am

Leave it to Cardi B and Offset to throw the birthday parties! Cardi B and Offset just celebrated their daughter Kulture’s 3rd birthday, and WOW did they do it up big.

It was a fairy princess theme complete with tiaras, giant pink dresses, and a $150,000 diamond necklace for Kulture.

After gifting Kulture the$150,000 diamond charm necklace by Elliot Eliantte for her birthday, critics swarmed social media criticizing Cardi for giving her daughter such an extravagant gift.

“When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner? My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated.If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids. F**k I look like being fly a** f**k and my kid not,” Cardi tweeted.

