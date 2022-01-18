      Weather Alert

Cardi B Really Wants A FACE Tattoo

Jan 18, 2022 @ 6:59am

A little over four months ago, Cardi B gave birth to her second child (who is also her first son). She seems to be so caught up in love with her little man that she thinks she needs to tattoo his name on face.

 

As for what that tattoo would say, that is to be revealed, as Cardi hasn’t actually publicly announced her son’s name yet.

 

