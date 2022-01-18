Cardi B Really Wants A FACE Tattoo

A little over four months ago, Cardi B gave birth to her second child (who is also her first son). She seems to be so caught up in love with her little man that she thinks she needs to tattoo his name on face.
Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022
Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022
As for what that tattoo would say, that is to be revealed, as Cardi hasn’t actually publicly announced her son’s name yet.
MORE HERE