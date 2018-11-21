NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi B realizes childhood dream of buying a house for her mom!

It’s been a week of highs and lows for Cardi B, who bought a house for her mom as she also prepared for surgery. Cardi, who gave birth to her daughter, Kulture, earlier this year, shared the details of her house-hunting find on Instagram.

Buying a special place for her mother had “always been a dream,” she notes. And thanks to her meteoric rise through the ranks of the hip-hop world this year, Cardi could afford the dream home. In an accompanying video, Cardi gives a the guided tour of the empty, spacious pad that’s not so much a house as a mansion.

That’s the good news.

Cardi is also about to undergo “surgery,” which she revealed in a separate cryptic message. “They’re removing all my feelings,” she wrote. “I gotta get them remove before grimey winter.” It’s not clear what the surgery is for.