Cardi B Realizes Childhood Dream

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi B realizes childhood dream of buying a house for her mom!

It’s been a week of highs and lows for Cardi B, who bought a house for her mom as she also prepared for surgery. Cardi, who gave birth to her daughter, Kulture, earlier this year, shared the details of her house-hunting find on Instagram.

Buying a special place for her mother had “always been a dream,” she notes. And thanks to her meteoric rise through the ranks of the hip-hop world this year, Cardi could afford the dream home. In an accompanying video, Cardi gives a the guided tour of the empty, spacious pad that’s not so much a house as a mansion.

That’s the good news.

Cardi is also about to undergo “surgery,” which she revealed in a separate cryptic message. “They’re removing all my feelings,” she wrote. “I gotta get them remove before grimey winter.” It’s not clear what the surgery is for.

View this post on Instagram

I gotta get them remove before grimey winter

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cardi B Wears Nightgown And Pink Fluffy Slippers During A Midnight Trip To CVS Aaron Carter & His Girlfriend Lina Might Be Expecting?! Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Stay #CoupleGoals in Their Christmas Music Video! Highest Paid Women in Music Backstreet Boys Get a Lil Frisky on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Taylor Swift’s New Record Deal Will Affect Many Other Artists
Comments