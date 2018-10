Fran Drescher is ‘talking’ to Cardi B’s team about casting Cardi as her daughter in a reboot of the 1990’s sitcom “The Nanny.”

She got the idea when Cardi posted a pic of a cheetah outfit inspired by The Nanny…and that her creative juices flowing. Drescher said, “She’s got a funny voice, too. What kind of a great mother/daughter would we be?”

BTW…Cardi says she has new music on the way but it won’t be a Nicki Minaj diss track.

