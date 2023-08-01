Cardi B May Face Legal Action After Throwing Mic Into Crowd
August 1, 2023 10:27AM EDT
After being splashed with something while performing on stage in Las Vegas, Cardi B launched her mic at the drink-thrower. She may now be facing legal action after a concertgoer filed a police report. According to Billboard,
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Billboard on Monday (July 31) that an individual filed a police report Sunday alleging battery, claiming she was “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.” Police did not mention Cardi by name, but the location of the alleged incident matched the address of the venue at which the rapper was performing.
