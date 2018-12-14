Cardi B Looks Tired, Unhappy and Over it

Cardi B is all of us after this week…Or me after every day….

The Cardi B show continues as Cardi returns to New York, TMZ cameras caught her walking through JFK Airport looking tired and unhappy while talking on her phone.

It’s been ten days since she announced her split from her husband, Offset, and with a hectic tour schedule, holiday travel and a new baby, it’s no wonder our girl looks exhausted, but her style was poppin’ as she walked through the airport with a Balenciaga bag in tow.

Offset has made it clear that he wants his wife back by publicly announcing it on Twitter. He also wants to spend Christmas with his daughter, Kulture, and Cardi, but Cardi hasn’t made her final decision on her Christmas plans yet.