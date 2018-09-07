Cardi B Is Looking Hot Hot Hot!!

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi B has bounced back after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture.

We still haven’t seen more than a hand of the 2-month-old but Cardi continues to show off her sexy curves.

I needed a girl like you.🎀KK

On Instagram, Cardi wore an all-black bodysuit with a bouncy bob, “I’ve never been the type to work out,” she admitted during an Instagram live video.

Whole lotta woman

“To be honest with you, I never stepped a foot in the gym. The reason why my body been always crazy fit, I’m naturally slim.”

If only I was so lucky to never have to go to the gym and look half that good!

She also looked bomb AF at the Jeremy Scott Fashion Week show where she supported hubby Offset.

Me and little miss little booties matter!! Drip : @itsjeremyscott