Cardi B Is Looking Hot Hot Hot!!

Cardi B has bounced back after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture.
We still haven’t seen more than a hand of the 2-month-old but Cardi continues to show off her sexy curves.
On Instagram, Cardi wore an all-black bodysuit with a bouncy bob, “I’ve never been the type to work out,” she admitted during an Instagram live video.
“To be honest with you, I never stepped a foot in the gym. The reason why my body been always crazy fit, I’m naturally slim.”
If only I was so lucky to never have to go to the gym and look half that good!
She also looked bomb AF at the Jeremy Scott Fashion Week show where she supported hubby Offset.
