Cardi B Is Giving Out $1000 To Families Affected By Coronavirus Every Hour
Cardi B and Fashion Nova are teaming up to help families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic: They’re giving away $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days.
A grand total of $1 million will be given away to help support those who are “struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs.”
24 winners will be chosen each day to receive a $1,000 check. You can apply online to get in on that at FashionNova.com.
