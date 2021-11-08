      Weather Alert

Cardi B Has The Perfect Reaction To Meeting Edward

Nov 8, 2021 @ 6:41am

Cardi B is literally just like us!

Cardi met actor Robert Pattinson aka Edward Cullen at a Hollywood party the other night. She recorded a funny video of the moment.

Cardi was only 16-years-old when the first Twilight movie was released and she is seen on the short video excitedly saying, “Look at my friend, guys! Ahhhhh!”

Just like we would! Except we might not have been able to actually utter ANY words!

TAGS
Cardi B Edward Cullen fan Robert Pattinson Twilight
POPULAR POSTS
'Dads On Duty' Gaining Momentum To Go National After Viral Story
The Judges Didn't Know What To Do With The Beach Ball's Performance On "The Masked Singer"
Missed Connections: Crying Guy At Circle K and Cell Phone Case Kiosk Hottie
"Dancing Dad" Spreads Positivity To Celebrate Son Beating Cancer
'Hocus Pocus 2' Plot Details
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On