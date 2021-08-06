      Weather Alert

Cardi B Gets Into Olympic Spirit With Rhythmic Gymnastics

Aug 6, 2021 @ 10:39am
BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 26: Cardi B performs onstage during 105.1?s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in the Brooklyn, New York City City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Have you seen Cardi B’s series Cardi Tries? Well, Cardi B is back on a new episode of Cardi Tries.

On the new episode Cardi B gets into the Olympic spirit by learning Rhythmic Gymnastics! Cardi’s teacher is USA Rhythmic Gymnastics National Team member, Nastasya Generalova. Cardi is also joined by Amanda Seales.

The series shows Cardi learning different skills from professionals. She has learned ballet, wig weaving, ranching, playing video games and racing cars. The show is on Facebook Messenger.

If you could have a professional teach you something, what would you want to learn and who would you want to be your teacher?

