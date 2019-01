NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cardi B attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

OKKKKUUUURRRR!

Cardi B is heading to Vegas this spring!

Cardi’s appearance was announced by Palms Casino Resort. She will be performing at the debut of their new club, KAOS, that will be opening in April.

The $690 million renovation of Palms Casino Resort looks to amp up performances, including a rotating DJ booth!