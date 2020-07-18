Cardi B Gave Her 2-Year-Old An $8K Purse
Guys….come on. We all want to give the world to our kids right?? But does a 2-year-old NEED A BIRKIN BAG???
Wellll most on planet Earth thought NOT and slammed them after they showed little Kulture opening one up on their Instagram stories. And mama bear Cardi was TRIGGERED at the hate:
She began her rant with, “You know what? I hate when people, like when celebrities buy they kids jewelry and designer sh-t, people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that! They only care about toys and candy!’ Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy, but the thing is, the kids go outside, you know what I’m saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go to red carpets. If I’m fly and Daddy’s fly, then so is the kid! If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid is having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was up to kids, they’d be outside in diapers. No! If I was looking like a bad b-tch, an expensive b-tch, and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then you all be causing sh-t.”
Cardi ended with, “So I’m not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gonna match Mommy!”
Birkin bags usually cost around $10,000.