Remember when Cardi B opened the MTV VMAs holding a pink blanket and everyone thought it was her baby?

So did her baby daddy Offset! She forgot to tell him she was going to do that (there was actually a Moon Man statue in it). The camera cut to him and he looked pretty serious. She tweeted about it:

Why Set said i was sooo mad, when i saw you on stage with that blanket 😩I thought you was going to show Kulture 😩😩😂😂😂😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 21, 2018

