Cardi B Defining ’90s Slang Will Make All Millennials Proud

Cardi B is bringing it back in this video! Slap bracelets and all!

We’ll use any excuse to go back to the 90s and Cardi B is a good excuse. The Grammy-winning artist recently teamed up with Reebok to pay homage to their classic collection with a 90s slang trivia game and millennials you should be proud.

Cardi was asked to define 90s phrases like “home skilled” and “sike”, she got all of the definitions right but there was one thing she couldn’t do….send a fax.

But don’t hold her lack of office skills against the Bronx rapper, she was younger than 10 in 1999.

