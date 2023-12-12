99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Cardi B Confirms Split From Offset

December 12, 2023 8:33AM EST
Cardi B confirmed to followers on Instagram Live early yesterday morning  that she and Offset have split. “I’ve been single for a minute now but I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world,” she said. “But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.” (which probably was Blueface tweeting that his ex-girlfriend and mother of his son had an affair with Offset…just guessing.)

“I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open,” Cardi added. “I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.” She previously filed for divorce in 2020, but months later called it off.

