Cardi B Charged In Connection With Assault In New York

Cardi B might be changing her name Celly B…

Say what??

Cardi B surrendered to police on Monday morning and was arrested. The sassy rapper was booked in connection with a fight earlier this year at a strip club in Queens, New York, and was charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

The charges are from an incident that occurred in August, when two bartenders at Angel’s Strip Club claimed that Cardi ordered an attack on the women because she believed her husband, Migos rapper Offset, had had an affair with one of them.

Cardi does not play when it comes to her man or her baby girl!