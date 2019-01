NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi B lets nothing pass her by.

Given the chance to capitalize on the popularity of Baby Shark, she took it.

Cardi posted a video of her runway walking to the song.

At one point, she even lip-syncs part of the catchy tune.