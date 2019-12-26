      Weather Alert

Cardi B Buys Her Sister a $200K Mercedes G-Wagen

Dec 26, 2019 @ 12:31pm
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Cardi B performs onstage during the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Music Group)

Cardi B has been filled with the giving spirit!

It started when she gave husband Offset, $500,000 in cash for his birthday.

Then the couple bought a HUGE mansion and closed on it right before Christmas.

She bought $5,000 in toys and donated it to needy families.

 

And for her sister, Hennessy, she gave her the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G63 aka the G-Wagen (official spelling) for her birthday.

 

If (and we can only assume that it is) it is fully loaded, the G-Wagen goes for $200,000

