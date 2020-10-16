      Weather Alert

Cardi B Back With Husband One Month After Filing For Divorce

Oct 16, 2020 @ 7:25am

Well that was fast. Do you the think the custom Rolls Royce he got her for her birthday this week helped at all?

Cardi B announced on Instagram Live yesterday to reveal that she and Offset are back together…with NSFW language.

Cardi said: “Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy b*!ch. You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people be saying I be doing s–t for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy b*!ch. One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n—a up. I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d–k.”

back together Cardi B Divorce husband Offset
