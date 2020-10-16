Cardi B Back With Husband One Month After Filing For Divorce
Well that was fast. Do you the think the custom Rolls Royce he got her for her birthday this week helped at all?
Cardi B announced on Instagram Live yesterday to reveal that she and Offset are back together…with NSFW language.
Cardi said: “Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy b*!ch. You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people be saying I be doing s–t for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy b*!ch. One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n—a up. I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d–k.”