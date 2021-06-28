      Weather Alert

Cardi B Announces She’s Pregnant At The BET Awards With Performance

Jun 28, 2021 @ 6:29am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Offset (L) and Cardi B attend Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

If you happened to catch Cardi B performing with her husband Offset and his group Migos on Sunday evening at the BET Awards, then you probably noticed Cardi B’s belly!  Knowing everyone would start talking, she announced she is expecting her second child with Offset on Instagram. The post went live simultaneously with the performance.

 

 She and Offset were married in September 2017. Though the couple have had their share of ups and downs, including a divorce filing last fall, they had reconcilied by November and enjoyed a romantic vacation for Valentine’s Day.

The couple are already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July. Offset, 29, is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

 

