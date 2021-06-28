Cardi B Announces She’s Pregnant At The BET Awards With Performance

If you happened to catch Cardi B performing with her husband Offset and his group Migos on Sunday evening at the BET Awards, then you probably noticed Cardi B’s belly! Knowing everyone would start talking, she announced she is expecting her second child with Offset on Instagram. The post went live simultaneously with the performance.
OMG!!!!!! @iamcardib breaking some MAJOR news! Pregnant and slaying 🤩#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/CCF5P8h8rt
— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 28, 2021
The couple are already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July. Offset, 29, is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.
