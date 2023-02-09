99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Cardi B And Offset Getting Their Own McDonald’s Meals

February 9, 2023 8:19AM EST
Share
Cardi B And Offset Getting Their Own McDonald’s Meals
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Cardi B attends the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Cardi B and Offset were reportedly seen filming a Valentine’s Day-themed Super Bowl commercial for their own McDonald’s meal. The meal apparently include a cheeseburger, Quarter Pounder with cheese, barbecue sauce, large fries, an apple pie, a large Hi-C, and a large Coke.

They join the list of celebs who have partnered with McD’s including BTS, J Balvin, and Travis Scott. Each meal comes with merch co-designed by the musicians.

More about:
Cardi B
commercial
McDonalds
meal
Offset
Super Bowl

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

The Netflix Loopholes You Need To Keep Sharing Your Password
3

Cast of "Napoleon Dynamite" Coming To Louisville For Special Screening
4

Tom Brady Retires As Gisele Seems To Shut Down Hopes Of Reconciling
5

Little Girls Talk To Their Army Dad Through Their Security Camera

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE