Cardi B And Offset Getting Their Own McDonald’s Meals

Cardi B and Offset were reportedly seen filming a Valentine’s Day-themed Super Bowl commercial for their own McDonald’s meal. The meal apparently include a cheeseburger, Quarter Pounder with cheese, barbecue sauce, large fries, an apple pie, a large Hi-C, and a large Coke.

Cardi B and Offset McDonalds Meal coming just in time for Valentines Day 💝 😋 pic.twitter.com/ObOFSYqfDO — Rap💫G¡rls♡Cav¡ar⚜️ (@BonifideBeaut) February 8, 2023

They join the list of celebs who have partnered with McD’s including BTS, J Balvin, and Travis Scott. Each meal comes with merch co-designed by the musicians.