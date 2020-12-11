Cardi B Accepts Billboard Woman of the Year Honor From Breonna Taylor’s Mom, Tamika Palmer
Cardi B accepted her Billboard Woman of the Year award on Thursday evening which was presented by Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer.
Ms. Palmer noted that Cardi was one of the most outspoken advocates for Breonna.
While accepting the Woman of the Year Award Cardi spoke about the difficulties of creating in 2020 and her gratefulness for being able to put out “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Cardi wrapped up her speech with encouraging words for girls and women everywhere, “You gotta be ambitious. You gotta network. You gotta become great at what you do. You gotta be able to take criticism…There’s hope. There’s hope for your dreams.”