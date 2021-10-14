Captain Kirk Made It To Space

Star Trek’s Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, became the oldest person to reach space at the age of 90 Wednesday morning. He flew with three crew members aboard a Blue Origin capsule launched from West Texas.
The capsule touched down 11 minutes later and Shatner was emotional: “That was unlike anything you described, unlike anything I’ve experienced,” Everyone needs to see … the blue down there, and the black up there. It was so moving to me.” Shatner told Jeff Bezos: “What you have given me is the most profound experience,” “I’m so emotional about what just happened.”