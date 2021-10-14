      Weather Alert

Captain Kirk Made It To Space

Oct 14, 2021 @ 6:24am

Star Trek’s Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, became the oldest person to reach space at the age of 90 Wednesday morning.  He flew with three crew members aboard a Blue Origin capsule launched from West Texas.

The capsule touched down 11 minutes later and Shatner was emotional: “That was unlike anything you described, unlike anything I’ve experienced,” Everyone needs to see … the blue down there, and the black up there. It was so moving to me.” Shatner told Jeff Bezos:  “What you have given me is the most profound experience,”  “I’m so emotional about what just happened.”

TAGS
blue origin Captain Kirk Jeff Bezos space Star Trek William Shatner
POPULAR POSTS
Win Tickets To See Dude Perfect Live At KFC Yum! Center This Week
Robin Williams Fans Are Blown Away By This Depiction and Now Want A Biopic
Try Not To Cry At This Butterfly Rehab Story
You Laugh You Lose: Dinosaur With Hemorrhoids
Win The Pumpkin King's Cash!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On