Captain America Sends Message to 6 Yr Old Boy Who Saved His Baby Sister From a Dog Attack
Where to start on this heroic story. Meet 6 year old Bridger. Bridger saved his little sister from a dog attack and had to undergo a surgery as well as receive a massive amount of stitches. He said “if someone was going to die I thought it should be me”.
Yes, we’re crying too. Bridger’s favorite thing is, of course, The Avengers, so the internet got together to try to make a little boys dream come true even with the help of celebrities trying to get their attention.
Captain America came through. And he came through strong with a real life Captain America shield for the little hero.
The Incredible Hulk, Mark Ruffalo, left a comment on the post saying, “Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this … People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know.I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration … Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor).”
Anne Hathaway shared Bridger’s story on her page as well, captioning her post, “I’m not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one. I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks. “
As the praise kept coming, the family has received inquiries about a GoFundMe, but they instead asked for people to donate to The Wounded Warrior Project and Mission 22, a pair of support groups for veterans.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
