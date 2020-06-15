      Breaking News
#UnitedForJustice

Can’t Beat Kelly: Dani

Jun 15, 2020 @ 8:43am

We’re back after a brief hiatus…but how rusty is Kelly on the pop culture knowledge?

TAGS
Can't Beat Kelly Dani
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE