Candy Corn Frappuccino Is Alive This Halloween
Bowl of Halloween candy corns with jack o' lanterns and spider decoration on rustic wood table.
It’s another “secret menu” item from Starbucks!
The most maligned Halloween candy now comes in drink form, which fortunately doesn’t contain any of its pieces.
Thanks to the good people at Totallythebomb.com, you can order a Candy Corn Frappuccino off Starbucks’ “Secret Menu”. So secret in fact, you can’t ask for it by name.
Instead, beg the barista to drizzle the bottom of a grande cup with caramel before making a Pumpkin Cream Frappuccino. Then get an additional pump of pumpkin sauce but skip the pumpkin powder on top.
As with every one of these timely concoctions, make sure the store isn’t very busy and tip well after. What’s your fall craving right now?