      Weather Alert

Candy Company Hiring Full-time Chocolate and Candy Tasters

Jan 23, 2021 @ 7:58am
Multicolored candies for use as background. Closeup.

The perfect job may just exist. A candy company in Canada, Candy Funhouse, is looking to hire full-time candy and chocolate tasters for $47,500 a year. This isn’t just a small part-time gig, but a legit full time job!

The catch? You have to move to Canada. Applications are due February 15th! If you don’t want to move to Canada, they’re also hiring 8 part-time people to work from home! Check it out HERE!

TAGS
candy chocolate employment job
POPULAR POSTS
Get Paid $500 To Binge Netflix And Eat Pizza
Missed Connections: Porch Pirate and The Taylors
Cereal Wants To Be Your New Favorite Snack
Jason Derulo; Adam Levine "Lifestyle"
You Laugh You Lose: Bored Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE