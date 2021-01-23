Candy Company Hiring Full-time Chocolate and Candy Tasters
Multicolored candies for use as background. Closeup.
The perfect job may just exist. A candy company in Canada, Candy Funhouse, is looking to hire full-time candy and chocolate tasters for $47,500 a year. This isn’t just a small part-time gig, but a legit full time job!
The catch? You have to move to Canada. Applications are due February 15th! If you don’t want to move to Canada, they’re also hiring 8 part-time people to work from home! Check it out HERE!