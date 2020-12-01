Candy Canes That Taste Like Bacon, Pizza, Kale, Clam And More Are Back
If you’re not a fan of the tradition minty flavor of candy canes, this might be right up your alley. Now you can buy candy canes that taste like ketchup, kale, and mac & cheese. You can order them online from Archie McPhee, a Seattle-based novelty shop that sells gag gifts and treats. Oh but there’s more! They offer other flavors like bacon, shiitake mushroom, pho, pizza, and clam.
A news crew in Austin, Texas tried them last year…
Each type of candy cane comes in six-count boxes for $5.50 each, and that’s definitely a small price to pay for the long lasting memory of the lingering clam or shiitake taste in your mouth. Might be a nice compliment for the candy corn this fall that tastes like a turkey dinner or a blackberry cobbler.