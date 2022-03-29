Cancer Patient’s Son Adopted By Her Nurse

Grab the tissues for this one! Tricia Somers asked her nurse caring for her as she battled terminal cancer in 2014 to adopt her then 8-year-old son if she died. CBS Evening News first profiled their story back then. The nurse was Tricia Seaman and Somers felt an instant connection. In fact, when she asked such a big question, nurse Tricia was just a stranger to her son.
Fast forward 8 years and Wesley just turned 16. His mom passed not long after their story was featured in 2014 and nurse Tricia made good on her promise. His mom planned ahead buying gifts for birthdays she knew she would miss, including a keychain engraved with “Drive Safely! Love, Mom”