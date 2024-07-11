99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Can Hugh Jackman Guess Ryan Reynolds’ Fave Taylor Track?

July 11, 2024 11:04AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

In the never ending promotion for Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds sat down with Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy to see how well they knew each other.

Ryan and his wife, Blake Lively, are close to Taylor so this is a loaded question. Levy guesses ‘The One That Starts With “Gorgeous”‘ (which features the voice of their daughter James at the beginning saying “Gorgeous”). Jackman guesses “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”…but that was wrong too. Of course he picks “Betty” because it mentions all three of his daughter’s names!

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26th.

More about:
favorite
Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds
Shawn Levy
Songs
Taylor Swift

POPULAR POSTS

1

This 12-Year-Old From Long Island Is Going To College
2

NBA Player Louisville Native D'Angelo Russell Unveils New Basketball Court At Algonquin Park
3

Celebrating "Em-Merica" 4th of July Weekend
4

Shopping Trip With Grandma Goes Viral
5

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen Helping West End Soccer Through Jack Harlow

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE