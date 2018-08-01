Can A Bot Write A Song Like Taylor Swift?
By Kelly K
Aug 1, 2018 @ 7:39 AM

That is a question CableTV.com asked: can a bot write a song like Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is known as a great songwriter.  So the people at CableTV.com wanted to see if a bot could write a Taylor song.  The results are hilarious.

They fed lyrics from all of her songs (including Christmas tracks) into a neural network and trained it to create a new song. The title it spit out was “The Last Word (Whoa Whoa-Ah-Oh).” Among the standout lyrics are, “She’s always there, like Jesus,” “Wednesday is a wound around the corner,” and the crowning jewel: “We’re starry-eyed hipsters and wannabe players.”

