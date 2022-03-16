Camilia Cabello Planning TikTok Concert Next Month

Camila Cabello will host a special TikTok concert on April 7th to perform songs from her upcoming album, Familia, live for the first time. Familia: Welcome to the Family airs at 7 p.m. ET on Cabello’s TikTok channel.
@camilacabello Welcome to the family. Join me on @TikTok ♬ original sound – Camila Cabello
Don’t worry if you can’t catch it then…you’ll get three more chances to see it. She promises an “engrossing visual world” for each song the singer will perform as she leads the audience on a “surreal journey through an ever-shifting reality.” The show will incorporate XR, which will help create a virtual world for each song to go with the choreography, changing sets and costumes.
Her album officially drops the next day.