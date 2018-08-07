Camila Cabello Wows Sold Out Toronto Crowd With Elvis Presley Cover

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Camila Cabello treated the Reputation Stadium Tour crowd in Toronto to something amazing and you have to see it to believe it!

First off, I’d like to know why she didn’t do this when she stopped through Cardinal Stadium?! I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt and assume that she wasn’t yet ready to drop it on the world. After all, they were still pretty early into the tour. But fans in Toronto were gifted something at the Reputation Stadium Tour stop last friday night that could best be described as magical. Check this out.

Yo. She KILLED it! And all those lights in the crowd looked amazing. This is why we love live music!