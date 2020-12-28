Camila Cabello Wants Us To Know She And Shawn Mendes Are Just Fine
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, winners of the Collaboration of the Year award for 'Señorita,' pose in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Camila Cabello shared a Christmas photo of her and boyfriend Shawn Mendes with fans. In it, the pair are engaging in a steamy kiss in a hot tub.
Camila wrote, “I’m not good at taking a lot of pictures lately but here’s one good one merry Christmas.”
She also thanked Santa for her man and said, “Thank u Santa for my tall sweet funny boy.”
We think it’s safe to say, these two are doing just fine!